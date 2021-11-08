Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Amphenol worth $63,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH opened at $81.44 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

