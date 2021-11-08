Amplitude (AMPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $83.68 on Monday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.