Amundi Acquires New Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE HVT opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

