Amundi Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

