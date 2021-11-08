Amundi Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Amundi bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $15,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $9,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 388,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 309,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

