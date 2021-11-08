Amundi Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Amundi purchased a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Amundi owned about 0.06% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $53,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 20.0% in the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $249,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

