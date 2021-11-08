Amundi Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amundi bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 513,095 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

