Amundi Purchases New Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.89%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.