Amundi Takes Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of MAG Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.17 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

