Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.14 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

