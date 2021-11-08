Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.45. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.57 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

