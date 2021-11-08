Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.77. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,616. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

