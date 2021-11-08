Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.42. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,144. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $244.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

