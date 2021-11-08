Analysts Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to report $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $44.54 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $8,150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

