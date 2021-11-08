Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $40.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $154.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

