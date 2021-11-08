Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

