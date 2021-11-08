Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 229.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 91,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 309,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $341.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

