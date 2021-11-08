Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,777. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

