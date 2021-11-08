Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Target Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

TH opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.02. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

