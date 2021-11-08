Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.91. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 934,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,398. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.