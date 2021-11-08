Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.91. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 934,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,398. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

