Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.87 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.52. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

