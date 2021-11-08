Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.87 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.52. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

