Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.