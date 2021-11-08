Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $17.64. 569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,665. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $431.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

