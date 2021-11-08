Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,342,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

