Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.00. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

