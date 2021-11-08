Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $218.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $331.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 93,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

