Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $69.40

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,205 shares of company stock valued at $36,100,040. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. 1,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

