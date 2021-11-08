Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $372.82

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.07.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.35. 7,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,704. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

