Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $97.68

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $75.53. 81,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,739.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.