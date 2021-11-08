Analysts Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price at $18.92

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Diversey in the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth $11,966,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth $74,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.