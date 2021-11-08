Analysts Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €11.80

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €11.06 ($13.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,330 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.52. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

