Analysts Set Expectations for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

