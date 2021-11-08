Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Price Target at GBX 908.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 908.40 ($11.87).

HWDN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 936.80 ($12.24). The company had a trading volume of 305,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,859. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 921.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.95. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

