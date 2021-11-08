Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target at $17.20

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MRETF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 31,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

