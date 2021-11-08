Analysts Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target at $26.40

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 223,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,008. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

