Analysts Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target at $9.83

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

