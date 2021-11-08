Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $36.00

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

