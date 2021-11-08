Analyzing Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 230.39%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.39 -$34.49 million ($0.26) -5.65 Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.77 -$91.58 million ($0.72) -31.01

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88% Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

