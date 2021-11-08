Analyzing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.37 $7.94 million $0.29 19.52 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

