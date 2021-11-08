Analyzing HireQuest (HQI) & Its Peers

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 29 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HireQuest to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. HireQuest pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

HireQuest has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 23.51 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 1.94

HireQuest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HireQuest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 217 781 990 30 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 4.79%. Given HireQuest’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66% HireQuest Competitors 6.67% 25.74% 7.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HireQuest rivals beat HireQuest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

