Analyzing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Advanced Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 110.61 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -7.76 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and Advanced Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.26%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Advanced Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

