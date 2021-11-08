AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 96,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.21 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

