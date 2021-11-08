ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIP. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $50.02 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $638.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

