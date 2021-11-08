Ankr (ANKR) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $126.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

