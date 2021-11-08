Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Annovis Bio worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Annovis Bio news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

