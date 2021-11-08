Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lifted by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AON by 39.7% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 53,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.49. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.