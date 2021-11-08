Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.31

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.31 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 433.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

