Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $90.73 on Monday. Appian has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.