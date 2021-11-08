Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells $94,503.50 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE APLE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
