Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells $94,503.50 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.