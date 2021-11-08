Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.3% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 801,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,829,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 978,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.